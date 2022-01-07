Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

HELE traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,659. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.