Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.
HELE traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,659. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97.
In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
