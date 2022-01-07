Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,659. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

