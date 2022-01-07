Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

