Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
