Helpico (HELP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $337.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.05 or 0.07632914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.92 or 0.99881631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

