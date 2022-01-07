Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

