Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 1.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 474,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 708,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.