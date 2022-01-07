Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 1.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 474,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 708,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

