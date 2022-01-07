Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 279.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

