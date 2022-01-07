Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.