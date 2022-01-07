Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HFRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,298. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

