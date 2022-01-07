Hive Achieves Market Capitalization of $530.17 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003278 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $530.17 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000946 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005748 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 386,846,372 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

