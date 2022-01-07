Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £413.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.78.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

