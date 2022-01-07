home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €23.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

home24 stock opened at €11.00 ($12.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. home24 has a twelve month low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($30.52).

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

