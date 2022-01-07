home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €23.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

home24 stock opened at €11.00 ($12.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. home24 has a twelve month low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($30.52).

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.