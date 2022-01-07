Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $84,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $213.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.