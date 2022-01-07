Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.58. 90,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.