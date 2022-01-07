Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

