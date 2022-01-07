Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $90.62. 80,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,989,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

