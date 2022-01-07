Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

