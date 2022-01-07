Hosking Partners LLP Sells 70,861 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,861 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 14,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,022. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

