Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,487 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of LivaNova worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,858,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

