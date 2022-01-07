Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $116.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.