HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HP by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.