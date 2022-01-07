H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.15 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.31.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares in the company, valued at C$20,764,420. Insiders acquired a total of 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 over the last three months.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

