Hudbay Minerals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,131 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 608% compared to the average volume of 301 put options.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,209. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

