Hudock Inc. Acquires 5,169 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. 1,093,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,437,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.