Hudock Inc. Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,241 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock remained flat at $$17.16 during midday trading on Friday. 25,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,856. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.

