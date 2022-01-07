Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

NYSE BA traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,617. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

