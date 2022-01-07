Hudock Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 700.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $32.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.47. The company had a trading volume of 530,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,249,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,074.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.