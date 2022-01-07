Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Holdings Increased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 5,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

