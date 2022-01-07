Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $452.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.88.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.82. The company had a trading volume of 145,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12-month low of $359.28 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.