Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $410.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Humana traded as low as $351.47 and last traded at $356.28, with a volume of 73098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.53.
HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $492.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.93.
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.92 and a 200-day moving average of $434.17.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.
About Humana (NYSE:HUM)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.