Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $410.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Humana traded as low as $351.47 and last traded at $356.28, with a volume of 73098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.53.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $492.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.93.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $211,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Humana by 9.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.92 and a 200-day moving average of $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

