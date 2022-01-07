Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.58.

HUM opened at $367.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $359.28 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.88.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

