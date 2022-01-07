Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.58.
HUM opened at $367.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $359.28 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.88.
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.