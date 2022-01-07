Humankind Investments LLC Buys Shares of 40,439 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Sony Group accounts for about 3.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.