Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.