HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $521.39

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.39 ($7.03) and traded as low as GBX 481.83 ($6.49). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.76), with a volume of 86,692 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

