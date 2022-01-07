Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Securities

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.04% from the company’s current price.

HYFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of HYFM opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,458,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

