Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HYZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $73,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

