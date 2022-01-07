IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$3.60. 617,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,959. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.49. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

