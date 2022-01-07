ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.17

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $21.20. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 8,357,193 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.