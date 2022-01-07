Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading Down 6.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.01. 6,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 142,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

INVE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a PE ratio of 600.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $108,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

