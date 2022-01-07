Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $272.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $221.52 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

