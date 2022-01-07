Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $45,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $169.89 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

