Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

SHOP stock opened at $1,168.93 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

