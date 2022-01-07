Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $410.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $354.07 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

