II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 350 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

