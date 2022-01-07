Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $443.42.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $378.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.