Imago BioSciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 12th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IMGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

