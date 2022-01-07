imbrex 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.