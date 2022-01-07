IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after buying an additional 147,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $31.11 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

