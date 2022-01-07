Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,846 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $51,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 100.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

