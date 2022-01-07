Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,846 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $51,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

